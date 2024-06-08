el-campo-uruguayo-escenario-natural-del-filme-el-viento-que-arrasa

Rural Uruguay: The Natural Setting of the Film ‘El Viento que Arrasa’

The rural landscape of Uruguay shines as “another character” in ‘El Viento que Arrasa’, the film that brings to life the “human” and “relational” story at the heart of the eponymous novel by Argentine writer Selva Almada.

Director Paula Hernández highlights to EFE during the film’s premiere in Uruguay, that the filming of the movie, shot in 2022, lasted nearly seven weeks and traversed the country from end to end. The green rural landscapes of Uruguay breathed life into the first novel of the author, a finalist for the 2024 International Booker Prize for ‘No es un río.’

Conceived as a “road movie,” the film follows the journey of the evangelical reverend Pearson and his daughter Leni as they travel from town to town as missionaries. When their car breaks down, they depend on the help of a mechanic and his son who are “at odds” with their faith.

The decision by the ultra-liberal government of Javier Milei to drastically reduce the activity and budget of the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA) in Argentina has sparked a crisis in the country’s audiovisual sector. Hernández describes the situation as “very complex” and highlights the importance of supporting the film industry.

Despite the challenges, Hernández emphasizes the resilience of the film industry and the need to continue producing and showcasing films. Just as Pearson spreads his religious word, it is essential to spread the word about the importance of cinema culturally and economically.