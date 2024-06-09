Yuusei Matsui Returns with New Anime “The Elusive Samurai” – Exciting Details Revealed

In a recent update on the official website for the anime adaptation of Yuusei Matsui’s manga, “The Elusive Samurai (Nige Jouzu no Wakagimi)”, a new promotional video was unveiled for the project. The video confirms that the premiere is set for July 6th in Japan and provides a first look at the animation.

Yuusei Matsui began serializing the manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine by Shueisha in January 2021. This marked the author’s first serialized publication in five years after the completion of “Assassination Classroom (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)”, another globally popular work that was also adapted into an anime almost a decade ago.

Voice Cast:

– Asaki Yuikawa as Tokiyuki Houjou

– Hinaki Yano as Shizuku

– Mari Hino as Kojirou Nezu

– Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako Mochizuki

– Aoi Yuuki as Genba Kazama

– Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki

– Yuuichi Nakamura as Yorishige Suwa

Production Team:

– Yuuta Yamazaki (known for “Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru”, “Yuru Camp”, “Wonder Egg Priority”) is directing the anime at CloverWorks.

– Yoriko Tomita (known for “Enen no Shouboutai”, “Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru”, “Ore no Kanojo to Osananajimi ga Shuraba Sugiru”) is handling the scriptwriting and supervision.

– Yasushi Nishiya (known for “Chikyuugai Shounen Shoujo”, “Pocket Monsters: Coco”, “Summer Time Render”) is in charge of character design and animation direction.

– Akiyuki Tateyama (known for “Shimoneta to Iu Gainen ga Sonzai Shinai Taikutsu na Sekai”, “Yuru Camp”) and GEMBI are responsible for the soundtrack composition.

Synopsis of “The Elusive Samurai”:

Eight-year-old Tokiyuki Houjou, the next successor of the Kamakura shogunate, is a child with no talent except for hide-and-seek. One day, his carefree life takes a sharp turn when Takauji Ashikaga brutally seizes power from the Kamakura, ending their reign. Rescued by a self-proclaimed prophetic priest, Tokiyuki manages to escape alive. Now, he must evade those trying to kill him while recruiting comrades who can help restore the Kamakura shogunate to its former glory. Set in the Nanboku-chou period of Japanese history, “The Elusive Samurai” is a story of redemption that chronicles the life of the forgotten hero who altered Japan’s destiny by fleeing.

