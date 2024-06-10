Warner Bros. Japan Announces Premiere Date for ‘Suicide Squad Isekai’ Anime

Warner Bros. Japan has just announced that the original anime ‘Suicide Squad ISEKAI’, produced by Wit Studio, will debut on July 5th on the Tokyo MX channel. The series will be broadcast in Japan through numerous online services, including ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai.

The company also released a new 30-second video of the anime, featuring a snippet of the chosen ending song sung by popular VTuber Mori Calliope. The Japanese voice cast includes Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yūichirō Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, Mamiko Noto as Aldora, and Jun Fukushima as Cecil.

Warner Bros. attached the following plot to their date and trailer reveal:

“In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, head of A.R.G.U.S., has gathered a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC supervillains are sent to a realm of another world that is connected to this world through a door.

It is a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies: an “ISEKAI”! Harley and the others cause a commotion upon arriving in the other world, but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb in their neck explodes.

The deadline is approaching quickly. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for their release is to conquer the enemy imperial army. They have no choice but to dive headfirst into the battlefield.

With their lives at stake, can Harley Quinn and the rest of the Suicide Squad survive in this new world? Get ready to embark on an amazing adventure! Let the party begin!”

In the production department, individuals like Eri Osada (Jujutsu Kaisen, Gintama episode director) will be directing the anime. Joining them are Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:ZERO) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy Prototype) as scriptwriters, and Akira Amano and Naoto Hosoda as character designers.

Tomoyasu Hotei performs the opening with his song “Another World”, and the aforementioned Mori Calliope performs the ending with “Go-Getters”.