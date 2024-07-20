Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers preview for the upcoming week reveals some intense drama ahead for the residents of Salem. Brady Black will find himself seeking solace in alcohol to numb his pain, leading to a drunken encounter with Ava Vitali at the pub. This will undoubtedly complicate things with Kristen DiMera, who sees Ava as a close friend and also has feelings for Brady.

Meanwhile, EJ DiMera will resort to blackmail in an attempt to keep Nicole Walker away from Eric Brady and Jude. EJ’s threat to reveal the truth about Eric’s past to Nicole and Holly Jonas could lead to Nicole’s departure from Salem. This storyline is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the tension between these characters escalates.

In other news, Fiona Cook’s revelation about the letter connected to Victor Kiriakis’ will is set to shake things up for Alex Kiriakis and Theresa Donovan. Fiona’s confession about the true author of the letter will have significant consequences for those involved, especially Theresa, who may find herself facing the wrath of Alex.

As the storyline surrounding Victoria Horton-Cook’s kidnapping continues to unfold, Xander will confront Theresa about her involvement in the crime. With Xander’s fury unleashed, viewers can expect an intense showdown between these characters with potentially life-changing consequences.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can look forward to more twists and turns in the coming episodes, as secrets are revealed and relationships are put to the test.