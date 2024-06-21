Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for Monday, June 24, reveal that Tate Black and Holly Jonas will face some backlash now that Brady Black and Theresa Donovan have caught them together at the Salem Inn. Holly and Tate were in the middle of a make-out session on the bed, but at least they were fully clothed! Tate also told Holly that there was no pressure to do anything, so he may assure Theresa and Brady of that as well soon enough.

Even so, Brady and Theresa will scold the teens for sneaking out of prom together – especially when Holly and Tate were repeatedly warned to keep their distance from each other. Theresa will probably mention that Sophia Choi blabbed to her about Tate and Holly being up to something, so Holly may fume over her bestie’s betrayal. However, Tate has promised Holly that they’ll figure something out when it comes to their relationship. This might be a good time to point out that they wouldn’t have to sneak around if Brady and Theresa would stop being so stubborn about the rules they’ve imposed. Holly and Tate might beg for a chance to actually date, but Theresa and Brady may not be in the mood to compromise – at least not when they’re so riled up over this Salem Inn fiasco.

Nicole DiMera and EJ DiMera will get updates on the whole Tate and Holly situation sooner or later, but EJ will make a confession to his wife first. Stefan DiMera has been dropping weird hints and keeps having tense conversations with his brother, so Nicole may push EJ to share what’s going on. EJ certainly won’t come clean about “Jude DiMera” aka Jude Brady’s paternity or the fact that Stefan knows. Instead, EJ will admit to witnessing Nicole’s drunken kiss with Eric Brady. EJ will no doubt promise that he’s over any jealousy he might’ve felt in that moment. Perhaps EJ will acknowledge that it was a mistake driven by booze and act like nothing else matters now that they’ve got their son back. Unfortunately, EJ isn’t really Jude’s biological father – and that secret is bound to come back to haunt him at some point.

Other Days spoilers say Alex Kiriakis and Maggie Kiriakis will call a truce, so that could involve both personal and professional peace. Maggie and Alex may plan to start getting along better at the office and around the mansion. Since Alex is all set to propose to Theresa, he might get Maggie’s blessing as well.

Next, Harris Michaels will deliver an announcement that stuns Ava Vitali. There was a tense vibe as Harris finally caught up with Ava again – and DOOL offered up some eerie music, too. Harris and Ava seem to be teetering on the edge of a split, so will he indeed break things off and leave Salem? If so, Ava may give more thought to her potential plan to leave town and do some traveling. Of course, it’s also possible Ava and Harris will manage to work things out so they can leave as a couple, but Days isn’t giving off ride-off-into-the-sunset-together vibes here. Regardless, it seems likely Harris has been busy lining up another job elsewhere, so he may give Ava news on his career change and the move it’ll require.

Our predictions point to some emotional scenes as Steve Burton prepares to exit the role of Harris Michaels, so DOOL fans will want to stay tuned. Days of Our Lives spoilers say Ava may have to do some soul-searching in the aftermath.