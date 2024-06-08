Top Concerts to Attend in 2024 – Must-See Shows in Portugal

As we reach the midpoint of 2024, there are still plenty of exciting concerts and music festivals to look forward to in Portugal. From internationally renowned artists to local talents, here are some of the top concerts you can still catch this year.

June Highlights

In June, music lovers can enjoy events such as Primavera Sound Porto, Rock In Rio Lisboa, and performances by artists like Lana Del Rey, Scorpions, and Evanescence. The lineup also includes names like Olivia Rodrigo, Glen Hansard, and Quatro e Meia with Miguel Araújo.

July Extravaganza

July brings a diverse range of music festivals, including AgitÁgueda, MEO Arena concerts by Karol G and Patti Smith, and the AGEAS Cool Jazz celebration. Notable acts like Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Pearl Jam, and Travis Scott will also be taking the stage at events like NOS Alive and MEO Arena.

August Festivities

The month of August will see performances by artists like Travis Scott, Tom Jones, and !!!(CHK CHK CHK) at venues like MEO Arena and Pine Cliffs Resort. Festivals like Festival Ponte d’Lima and Festival Sudoeste will also showcase a mix of international and local talent.

September to December Delights

As we move into the latter part of the year, concerts by Xutos e Pontapés, Ney Matogrosso, and Crystal Fighters are set to captivate audiences. The lineup also includes names like Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Fontaines D.C., and Bryan Adams, ensuring a diverse musical experience for all.

Whether you’re a fan of rock, pop, or indie music, there’s something for everyone in the vibrant Portuguese music scene. Don’t miss out on these incredible performances happening throughout the rest of 2024.