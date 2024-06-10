Edu Falaschi Returns to Maceió with Iconic Classics like ‘Carry On’ and ‘Make Believe’

Crédito: Repropdução/Facebook

One of the most powerful and distinctive voices in Brazilian heavy metal is returning to Maceió for another performance that promises to relive history. Edu Falaschi will celebrate, this coming Sunday (16), the 20 years of the iconic DVD Rebirth Live in SP Revisited, which marked an era alongside the band Angra in the early 2000s.

Edu Falaschi’s journey has already begun in May, continues throughout the month of June, and concludes in August of this year. For fans of the iconic vocalist, this should be the last opportunity for the audience to witness live the main classics: “Carry On,” “Nothing To Say,” and “Make Believe.”

“Returning to Maceió is always incredible. The audience is captivating, and we are taking this tour to over 30 cities. Classics like Carry On, Nothing To Say, and Make Believe, which are always requested by the audience, will be played. It is a way to thank our fans for this musical journey that has captivated generations,” said Edu Falaschi.

The show at Orákulo will feature special guests, with highlights including performances by the bands Noturnall and Storia.

Edu Falaschi, of course, will be accompanied by his band composed of Fabio Laguna, Roberto Barros, Diogo Mafra, Raphael Dafras, and Jean Gardinalli, ready to provide unforgettable moments with their loyal and passionate audience.

Service

What: Edu Falaschi in Maceió

When: Sunday, the 16th, at Orákulo

Tour: 20 years of the DVD Rebirth Live in SP Revisited