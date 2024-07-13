Eddie Murphy, the well-known actor, recently got married to Australian model Paige Butcher after 12 years of being together. The couple tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in Anguilla surrounded by close friends and family. Eddie, 63, and Paige, 44, got engaged in 2018 and have two children together, an 8-year-old daughter named Izzy Oona and a 5-year-old son named Max Charles.

Their love story began in 2012 and has blossomed over the years, culminating in their recent wedding. Paige, who usually stays out of the spotlight, shared a sweet moment on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2020 when she revealed that Eddie often says wonderful and romantic things to her.

This is Eddie’s second marriage, with his first being to model Nicole Mitchell with whom he shares five children. In total, Eddie has 10 children with different women, showcasing his commitment to family and love. Despite his busy career in Hollywood, Eddie has always made time for his children and has been seen at various public events with them.

Eddie’s relationship with Paige has been a more private affair, with the couple choosing to keep their personal lives out of the media spotlight. However, their recent wedding has brought them into the public eye once again, as fans and well-wishers congratulate them on their union.

The couple’s journey from dating in 2012 to getting married in 2023 is a testament to their enduring love and commitment to each other. While Eddie’s past relationships have been well-documented, his marriage to Paige signifies a new chapter in his life filled with happiness and love.

As Eddie and Paige begin this new chapter as a married couple, their fans and supporters eagerly await to see what the future holds for this dynamic duo. With a strong foundation built on love and mutual respect, Eddie and Paige are sure to have a bright and beautiful future together.