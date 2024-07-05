Ed Sheeran recently made an unexpected announcement about taking a break from making music. In addition to working on his next album, Ed shared that he plans to dedicate the rest of the year to launching a music program for young people. Ed has already established a recording studio at his former school in Suffolk, Thomas Mills High, and has invested in musical instruments for the students after being informed about funding cuts by his former music teacher in 2018.

Ed Sheeran expressed his desire to expand this initiative beyond his county to a national level. He emphasized the importance of music education in schools, especially for students who may not excel in traditional academic subjects. Ed believes that music played a significant role in his life and wants to ensure that other young people have access to similar opportunities.

Despite acknowledging his lack of academic prowess in other areas, Ed feels passionate about supporting music education and filling the gap left by funding cuts in England. He hopes that the new government will prioritize music funding in schools moving forward. Ed’s dedication to this cause highlights his commitment to giving back to the community and nurturing young talent.

Switching gears to the music scene, Doja Cat showcased her incredible flexibility during a performance at the Roskilde music festival in Denmark. With her impressive moves and energetic stage presence, Doja Cat continues to captivate audiences across Europe as she embarks on a series of summer gigs. In addition to her music career, Doja Cat expressed interest in exploring acting and potentially branching out into the film industry.

Meanwhile, Will Young is venturing into screenwriting and is currently working on a comedy project. The former singer turned actor is excited about this new creative challenge and aims to bring joy and laughter to audiences through his work. Will’s dedication to spreading positivity aligns with his recent music release, “Light It Up,” as he continues to engage with fans through various artistic endeavors.

Jade Thirlwall, formerly of Little Mix, is gearing up to launch her solo career with the release of her debut single, “Angel Of My Dreams.” In a recent interview, Jade opened up about the emotional inspiration behind the song and her desire to make a bold statement in the pop music scene. Jade’s unique style and powerful vocals are sure to resonate with fans as she embarks on this new chapter in her musical journey.

On a candid note, Charli XCX shared her reliance on autotune in her music, highlighting the evolution of her sound and production choices. Despite her comfort with the technology, Charli’s honesty about her approach to singing sets her apart in the music industry. Her forthcoming album, “Brat,” promises to deliver a fresh perspective on pop music while staying true to her authentic voice.

In the realm of celebrity hangouts, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were spotted leaving a party hosted by tennis legend Maria Sharapova. The couple, clearly enjoying the festivities, made a cheerful exit from the event, signaling a fun-filled night. Rita and Taika’s lighthearted demeanor captured the essence of a memorable evening, despite the potential aftermath of celebratory indulgence. Their V sign gesture as they departed hinted at a night well spent in good company.