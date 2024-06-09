Janine Kunze Cancels “ZDF Fernsehgarten” Appearance Due to Illness

TV Star Janine Kunze had to cancel her appearance on the “ZDF Fernsehgarten” due to health reasons. The actress was set to be a guest on the show hosted by Andrea Kiewel in Mainz this past Sunday. Fans were left concerned after Kunze shared a post on her Instagram story revealing the reason behind her absence.

In the post, Kunze can be seen lying in bed with an IV drip, indicating that she is unwell. She mentioned that the past week has been challenging for her and hinted that a TV report would shed light on her condition. Despite not disclosing the specifics of her illness, Kunze assured her followers that they would find out more when the program airs.

Although Kunze expressed her disappointment at missing the show, she sent her apologies to Andrea Kiewel and the “ZDF Fernsehgarten” team for not being able to attend. The show went on as scheduled with Kiewel addressing Kunze’s absence at the beginning of the program and sending her best wishes for a speedy recovery.