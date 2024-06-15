EastEnders, a popular British soap opera, is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary next year. Fans are eagerly anticipating the milestone event and hoping to see some familiar faces return to the show. One former star, Bonnie Langford, who portrayed Carmel Kazemi from 2015 to 2018, has teased the possibility of making a comeback for the anniversary celebrations.

Carmel’s character left Albert Square after her son, Shakil, was tragically killed in a knife attack. Despite facing such heartbreaking losses, Bonnie believes there is still potential for Carmel to make a return to Walford. With her grandson, Arthur, still on the show and a rich history with the other characters, there are plenty of reasons for Carmel to reappear.

In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Bonnie expressed her openness to returning to EastEnders, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of storytelling. She highlighted the importance of leaving the door open for future possibilities and mentioned how her unexpected return to Doctor Who as Mel Bush after 37 years serves as a testament to the unexpected twists in showbiz.

Bonnie’s willingness to reprise her role as Carmel and her excitement about the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry hint at the possibility of seeing her back on EastEnders for the show’s 40th anniversary. As fans eagerly await more details about the upcoming celebrations, the potential return of former stars like Bonnie Langford adds an extra layer of excitement to the occasion.

In addition to her acting career, Bonnie Langford’s versatile performances in both EastEnders and Doctor Who showcase her enduring talent and dedication to her craft. Her willingness to embrace new opportunities and revisit beloved characters demonstrates her passion for storytelling and connecting with audiences across different generations.

As EastEnders continues to captivate viewers with its compelling storylines and iconic characters, the anticipation for the show’s 40th anniversary celebrations continues to grow. With former stars like Bonnie Langford hinting at possible returns, fans can look forward to a nostalgic trip down memory lane and exciting new developments in the world of Walford.

Both EastEnders and Doctor Who are available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, allowing fans to revisit their favorite episodes and characters as they eagerly await the upcoming anniversary festivities. Stay tuned for more updates on the show’s milestone event and the potential return of familiar faces as EastEnders celebrates 40 years of drama and entertainment.