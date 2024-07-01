Soap fans are facing some changes to their regular viewing schedule as BBC and ITV make way for the General Election coverage and the Euros 2024 event. EastEnders, the beloved soap opera that usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One, is being affected by these adjustments. The show has either been moved to BBC Two or completely taken off the air due to sports events taking over the broadcast hours.

For those eagerly awaiting the drama in Albert Square on Monday, July 1, unfortunately, EastEnders will not be airing on either Monday or Tuesday, July 2. Wimbledon will be occupying BBC One from 2pm to 6pm, causing further disruptions to the schedule. Following that, BBC will be showing the Portugal v Slovenia match at 7:30pm, with the game starting in Germany at 8pm.

However, it’s not all bad news. EastEnders has announced that there will be double episodes airing on BBC Two on Wednesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 4. Additionally, fans can catch up on all episodes released at 6am on BBC iPlayer from Monday to Thursday, giving them the flexibility to watch the show at their convenience.

The official EastEnders account on X, previously Twitter, confirmed the schedule changes, stating: “We have a double bill of #EastEnders this Wednesday and Thursday on @BBCTwo, or watch now on @BBCiPlayer”, as reported by the Daily Star. Fans have expressed their relief and excitement about the double bill episodes, with one viewer mentioning, “Thank God for iPlayer otherwise I’d hate football even more,” while another added, “Wow We have a double bill of #EastEnders this Wednesday and Thursday on @BBCTwo.”

To summarize the revised schedule:

– Monday, July 1: No airing of EastEnders.

– Tuesday, July 2: No airing of EastEnders.

– Wednesday, July 3: Double episode at 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC Two.

– Thursday, July 4: Double episode at 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC Two.

– Monday, July 1 – Thursday, July 4: All episodes available from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Despite the temporary disruptions to the airing schedule, fans can still enjoy their favorite soap opera by tuning in to BBC Two for the double bill episodes or catching up on BBC iPlayer. The adjustments may be inconvenient, but dedicated viewers will find a way to keep up with the drama in Albert Square.