Next week on EastEnders, Linda Carter will face a new challenge as she is blackmailed over her involvement in Keanu Taylor’s murder. Dean Wicks’ contact, Fraser, shows up at The Queen Vic with a proposition for Linda. Despite Johnny’s efforts to stop her, Linda considers accepting Dean’s offer and ends up drinking again.

The following day, Linda wakes up with a hangover and realizes she missed Annie’s dentist appointment, causing concern for Elaine. Linda seeks advice from Jack Branning but later discovers a blackmail letter, leaving her terrified. She tries to figure out who sent the letter with Johnny’s help.

Meanwhile, Cindy Beale is disappointed when Junior Knight is preoccupied with work, so she decides to make him jealous by having a drink with Harry Mitchell at The Vic. Junior ends up sleeping with Cindy behind Ian Beale’s back, and they plan another secret rendezvous. Bobby helps Cindy out by becoming the manager of Beale’s Eels, but he grows suspicious of Cindy’s behavior.

Suki and Vinny Panesar have lunch to discuss their plans for dying Nish. However, their meeting is interrupted by Nish’s arrival with Ayesha, the widow of someone Nish killed 20 years ago. Nish expresses his wish to have Suki by his side when he dies.

In the upcoming episodes of EastEnders, viewers can expect more drama and twists as these storylines unfold. Don’t miss out on the latest episodes airing on BBC1 and iPlayer.

