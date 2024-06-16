Actress Bonnie Langford, known for her role as Carmel Kazemi on EastEnders, has hinted at a possible return to Albert Square for the soap’s 40th anniversary celebrations next year. Langford, who left the show in 2018, expressed her interest in revisiting her character and the storyline. She mentioned that despite the tragic events that led to Carmel’s departure from Walford, there is still potential for her to make a comeback, especially considering her connections to the current storyline through her grandson Arthur.

Aside from her time on EastEnders, Langford has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, starting as a child star in the 1970s. She gained recognition for her role as Doctor Who companion Mel in the 1980s and recently reprised the character after 37 years for the show’s special episodes. Reflecting on her unexpected return to Doctor Who, Langford emphasized the unpredictable nature of storytelling and how opportunities can arise unexpectedly.

Langford’s willingness to explore new possibilities and revisit past roles demonstrates her dedication to storytelling and her craft. As fans eagerly anticipate the potential return of Carmel Kazemi to EastEnders, Langford’s versatile acting career continues to inspire audiences and showcase her talent in various roles across different genres.