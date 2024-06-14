In the latest episode of EastEnders, Karen returned to Walford for her son Keanu’s funeral, reuniting with her daughter Bernie. However, Karen was unaware that Linda Carter was actually responsible for Keanu’s death, not Dean Wicks as she believed.

Sharon, who still had feelings for Keanu, attended the funeral dressed in black. Karen confronted Sharon outside the house, blaming her for Keanu’s death and banning her from the funeral. The tension between the two women escalated, leading to a physical altercation that was eventually broken up by Kat and Sonia.

Meanwhile, Linda and Kathy held a private memorial for Keanu at The Arches, where Sharon struggled to come to terms with her guilt. After a heartfelt conversation with Karen, Sharon was eventually invited to attend the funeral.

During the service, Karen’s emotions ran high as she said her final goodbyes to Keanu. The other members of The Six – Denise, Kathy, Stacey, Suki, and Linda – also felt the weight of the moment as they mourned Keanu’s passing.

After the funeral, Karen paid a visit to Dean in prison, where he continued to deny his involvement in Keanu’s death. He urged Karen to question Linda’s motives, leaving Karen with a difficult decision to make.

As the drama continues to unfold in Albert Square, viewers are left wondering what lies ahead for Karen, Sharon, and the rest of The Six. Tune in to EastEnders on BBC One to find out more about the ongoing saga.