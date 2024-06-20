Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, especially for top executives like Seema Miller and John Boiler from Stagwell Constellation. These executives believe that starting the day early with a cup of coffee and a croissant is more productive than late-night parties during the Cannes Lions festival. Stagwell Constellation’s Constellation Network consists of about 15 marketing agencies that focus on solving complex business problems to drive growth.

During a Q&A at Sport Beach, Seema Miller and John Boiler shared insights about their work with clients. They emphasized that their approach to growth is different from traditional pitching methods. Instead of engaging in a lengthy and costly pitching process, they prefer a consulting approach. As a creative and strategic duo, they embed themselves with clients to understand their problems thoroughly before offering solutions.

Stagwell Constellation works with major Fortune 500 companies on various projects ranging from change management assignments to developing modern marketing playbooks for new CMOs. When it comes to Artificial Intelligence (AI), the executives view it as a transformative tool that enhances creativity rather than a threat to their industry.

Despite their busy schedules at Cannes Lions, Seema Miller and John Boiler find joy in reconnecting with clients and meeting new people. They shared stories of unexpected requests, like arranging shoes for a celebrity, showcasing the unpredictable nature of their work. The executives believe in blending work with fun, even if it means engaging in a competitive game of talent acquisition over lunch or drinks.

While late nights at the festival can be tempting, Seema and John stress the importance of waking up early for breakfast to seize opportunities when others are still recovering from the previous night. Their motto, “Breakfast is for ballers,” reflects their belief in starting the day with energy and determination. By adopting an athlete mindset, they tackle each day with enthusiasm and resilience, regardless of the challenges they face.

In conclusion, Stagwell Constellation’s executives prioritize breakfast and early mornings as essential components of their productivity strategy. Their dedication to understanding client needs, embracing new technologies like AI, and maintaining a competitive yet playful spirit sets them apart in the fast-paced world of marketing and advertising.