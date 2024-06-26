Eamonn Holmes, the well-known GB News presenter, was spotted using a walker as he left the TRIC Awards in London. Despite winning the Best Breakfast Programme award, Eamonn appeared somber and admitted that he was on ‘borrowed time’. This public appearance marked his first since news of his divorce from Ruth Langsford. Eamonn expressed that he had been through a lot recently, including a failed back operation that left him with mobility issues. His health struggles have been ongoing, with chronic back pain and the possibility that he may never walk unaided again.

During the event, Eamonn hinted at feeling betrayed and took a swipe at his estranged wife. However, the morning after the awards, he seemed to be in better spirits as he celebrated his win with his Breakfast show co-host. Eamonn expressed gratitude for the support and votes that led to GB News Breakfast winning the Best News Programme award for the second year in a row.

Despite his personal challenges, Eamonn remains dedicated to his work and was honored to accept the award on behalf of the team. His colleagues and friends have shown their support during this difficult time, including his former co-host Charlotte Hawkins, who was seen comforting him at the event. Additionally, Eamonn has found solace in the companionship of his relationship counselor, Katie Alexander, who has been by his side throughout his divorce.

The TRIC Awards brought together a range of celebrities from different industries to celebrate achievements in online and on-screen productions. Notable winners included Ken Bruce, who took home three awards, and Maureen Lipman, who won the Soap Actor Award. The event was a mix of glamour and recognition, with stars like Pixie Lott, Tina O’Brien, and Danielle Harold gracing the red carpet.

As Eamonn navigates his personal struggles and health challenges, the support of his colleagues, friends, and fans continues to uplift him. Despite feeling like he is on ‘borrowed time’, Eamonn remains grateful for the recognition and success of his work in the industry. The TRIC Awards served as a reminder of the talent and resilience present in the world of entertainment.