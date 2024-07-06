In May, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford surprised their fans by announcing that they were getting a divorce. Recently, Eamonn Holmes shared some insights about a feud he had before and his split from Ruth during an appearance on GB News. He revealed that he used to hate Donny Osmond before meeting him, but their encounter changed his perspective.

Eamonn mentioned that he had a nosebleed once in his life, and it happened when Donny Osmond visited his dressing room while he was panicking and bleeding into the sink. Donny comforted him and assured him that it happens to him all the time. This interaction made Eamonn realize that Donny was actually a nice person, contrary to his previous perception of him.

Eamonn also mentioned another encounter he had with the late singer David Cassidy, whom he described as not a very nice man. Despite his negative experience with Cassidy, Eamonn emphasized that Donny Osmond turned out to be a very kind and friendly person, which changed his opinion of him.

This revelation from Eamonn comes at a time when he and his wife Ruth Langsford have confirmed their decision to part ways. While Ruth has not returned to her show, Loose Women, Eamonn expressed his gratitude for the support they have received from viewers during this challenging time. He thanked the audience for their understanding and reassured them that their support is valued.

Eamonn’s return to GB News after the announcement of their separation shows his commitment to his work and his appreciation for the viewers who have stood by him and Ruth during this period. The couple’s decision to file for divorce marks a new chapter in their lives, and they are navigating this transition with the support of their fans and well-wishers.

As Eamonn continues to host his show, Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel on GB News, he remains grateful for the support and understanding shown by the audience. The couple’s separation may have come as a shock to many, but Eamonn’s candid reflections on his past feud and his evolving relationships with others shed light on the complexities of human interactions and the importance of empathy and understanding in all relationships.