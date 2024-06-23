Eamonn Holmes, alongside Isabel Webster, co-hosts Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel on GB News from Monday to Wednesday. In a recent Instagram post, Eamonn revealed some changes happening at GB News. He shared that there has been a set redesign with differences in lighting, desk height, and curvature. Eamonn expressed excitement about sitting on a different side of the table and hoped that the program would continue to be excellent. He also mentioned their nomination for a TRIC Award, showing confidence in the show’s quality.

Fans eagerly awaited the reveal of the new set, with many expressing their approval and anticipation for the morning show. The curved table design was particularly praised for its professional look compared to the previous straight table. Eamonn’s co-host, Isabel, also shared the news about the studio’s new set on her Instagram stories, inviting viewers to check it out.

Moreover, Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel has been nominated for a TRIC Award for Best News Programme 2024, competing against popular shows like Good Morning Britain, BBC Breakfast, and BBC News at Six. Eamonn expressed gratitude for being in the top 4, highlighting that TRIC Awards are based on public votes. He reminisced about their previous win and asked for well wishes as they prepared for the upcoming ceremony at the end of June.

The changes at GB News and the show’s nomination for a prestigious award reflect the dedication and quality of the Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel program. The positive reception from fans and the acknowledgment from industry awards showcase the impact and influence of Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster in the world of news broadcasting. As they continue to evolve and innovate, viewers can look forward to engaging and informative content from the dynamic duo on GB News.