Exciting Updates for Dungeon People Anime Revealed!

The latest updates for the Dungeon People anime have been unveiled, including a new promotional video that showcases more cast members and theme songs. The second promo video introduces TrySail performing the opening theme song “Micro Revolution,” and Akari Nanawo performing the ending theme song “Blueprint.” In addition to this, new cast members have been announced, adding depth to the already intriguing storyline.

Among the newly revealed cast members are Wataru Katō as Fen, Yuki Sakakihara as Ratta, and Akio Ōtsuka as Brans. These additions bring a fresh dynamic to the series, promising an exciting viewing experience for fans.

The anime is set to premiere on July 5 on the Animeism programming block of MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS, with streaming available on HIDIVE. Directed by Sayaka Yamai and supervised by Toshimitsu Takeuchi, the series promises to deliver a captivating narrative filled with adventure and mystery.

Based on the manga by Sui Hutami, Dungeon People follows the story of Clay, a skilled member of the thieves’ guild on a quest to find her missing father in a dangerous dungeon. When she encounters the caretaker of the dungeon, Clay is offered a unique opportunity to join the staff and uncover the secrets hidden within its walls.

With an engaging plot and a talented team behind the scenes, Dungeon People is shaping up to be a must-watch anime for fantasy enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates as the premiere date approaches!

Source: Comic Natalie