Duncan James, the well-known singer from the band Blue, surprised his fans by posing with his rarely-seen daughter, Tianie, who is now 19 years old. In a recent appearance at the Haslemere Fringe Festival, Duncan was accompanied by Tianie, his ex-partner Claire Grainger, and his mom Fiona. The family photo was shared on Duncan’s Instagram account with the caption “Family vibes.”

Duncan and Claire welcomed Tianie into the world in 2005. Despite previously coming out as gay to his mom Fiona, Duncan later revealed that he was bisexual before confirming his sexuality as gay in 2017. Even though Duncan’s relationship with Claire did not last, they have managed to maintain a close friendship and co-parent Tianie.

Tianie has followed in her father’s footsteps in showbiz from a young age and even secured a spot at the prestigious Royal Ballet School when she was just 11 years old. Duncan expressed his pride in his daughter’s accomplishments, stating, “I couldn’t be more proud. Over 2,000 girls auditioned and there were only 12 places and she got one.” Tianie is currently working as a professional dancer and has performed in The Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House.

Unfortunately, in 2021, Duncan revealed that Tianie had been subjected to bullying online due to his sexuality. People made hurtful comments about Duncan being gay, questioning Tianie about her feelings and causing distress. Duncan highlighted the cruelty of such behavior, especially towards a young individual who is still in the process of growing up and discovering themselves.

Apart from his family life, Duncan has been involved in various relationships over the years. He dated socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson in the early 2000s, and they remained close friends until her passing in 2017. Following this, Duncan had a daughter with Claire Grainger, and even after their romantic relationship ended, they have maintained an amicable co-parenting arrangement. In 2017, Duncan confirmed that he is gay and began a relationship with Brazilian model Rodrigo Reis, with whom he often appears at social events and on social media.

Duncan James’ journey from being a member of the popular band Blue to being a supportive father and public figure has been filled with challenges and triumphs. Through it all, he has remained dedicated to his family and career, showcasing resilience in the face of adversity. His openness about his personal life and struggles serves as an inspiration to many, encouraging acceptance and understanding in a world that can often be judgmental and harsh.