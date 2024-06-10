Duki Makes History at the Santiago Bernabéu in Epic Celebration of Argentine Music Scene

In a historic show at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Duki took the stage and captivated a massive audience, following in the footsteps of the musical powerhouse Taylor Swift. The Argentine artist, known for his roots in freestyle battles and his rise to fame as a rapper, became the first Argentine to fill the stands of a stadium transformed into a musical event space. With chains of gold and questionable hairstyles imitating his idol, Duki mesmerized a diverse crowd united by their love for a good diss track.

During the nearly three-hour spectacle, Duki performed a total of 42 songs, showcasing his evolution as an artist and his impact on the global music scene. The atmosphere was electric, with fans jumping and moshing to the beat, showing their unwavering support for the artist they consider a trailblazer in the trap genre.

The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium transformed into a hub of Argentine musical talent, with special guests like Bizarrap and Nicki Nicole joining Duki on stage to deliver unforgettable performances. The night was a testament to the rising popularity of urban music and the influence of artists like Duki in shaping the industry.

As the concert came to a close with hits like “Goteo” and “She Don’t Give a Fo,” Duki expressed his gratitude to the Spanish audience for embracing Argentine music and supporting his journey as an artist. The night may have ended, but the impact of Duki’s performance will resonate for years to come, solidifying his place in the history of Argentine music.