The Duchess of Sussex’s brand American Riviera Orchard is facing some unexpected competition from an online seller using the same name. This online store is offering adult coloring books, one of which is called Working Class Royalty. The book is available for $9.99 and promises to celebrate the strength and grace of women from all walks of life.

In addition to the coloring book, the website also sells a calendar for $19.99 and a financial planner for $9.99. The products aim to honor everyday moments and empower women to see themselves as queens in their own right. However, it has been confirmed that this Shopify page has no affiliation with the Duchess of Sussex.

The website’s blog states that royal titles have no significance in America and that the RoyalWealth Reign™ line is meant to celebrate the working class, who are seen as the true heart of the country. The Duchess’s official lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, soft-launched earlier this year with an Instagram page and website, but there are currently no products for sale.

Meghan Markle announced the launch of American Riviera Orchard in March, with a subtle post on Instagram. Mindy Kaling, a well-known writer and actress, was one of the lucky recipients of Meghan’s first batch of strawberry jam. Other recipients included celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Delfina Blaquier.

The jam was packaged in jars with the American Riviera Orchard branding and carefully distributed to 50 recipients. Meghan’s brand is expected to feature a range of edible oils, jellies, jams, spreads, and nut butters. Despite the unexpected competition from the copycat website, Meghan’s brand is poised to make a mark in the lifestyle industry with its unique offerings and commitment to empowering women from all walks of life.