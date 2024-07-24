Dua Lipa is investing £10,000 in a butterfly roof for her London mansion to make her home more environmentally friendly. The pop superstar is adding a sedum roof on a new extension of her £6.75 million property to attract wildlife. The roof will feature four types of sedum, ornamental grasses, over 40 perennial flowers, and herbs to provide a habitat for birds and support bees and butterflies.

The installation of the butterfly roof costs up to £10,000 and is designed to promote the reproduction and survival of bees and butterflies. Dua Lipa, who is now worth £100 million after her Glastonbury headline set, is known for her environmental advocacy. Her album Radical Optimism was made from recycled vinyl, and she promotes the use of refillable bottles for cosmetics and personal care products.

Despite facing opposition to her home renovation plans, Dua Lipa is determined to create a sustainable and wildlife-friendly living space. The two-year planning wrangle has finally led to the start of construction on her property. The addition of a pool, steam room, cinema, relaxation zone, and studio waiting area has faced objections from the local Neighbourhood Forum, particularly concerning the preservation of a willow tree and boundary walls made from lava bricks.

With her successful music career and commitment to environmental causes, Dua Lipa continues to make headlines both on and off the stage. Her dedication to sustainability and wildlife conservation is reflected in her latest investment in a butterfly roof for her London mansion. By creating a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies, Dua Lipa is setting an example for eco-friendly living in the world of entertainment.