Paloma Faith recently spoke out against Glastonbury trolls who criticized female performers such as Dua Lipa and SZA for their headline sets. She defended the women, stating that they should not be ridiculed and shamed, but rather supported in their performances. Dua Lipa, in response to accusations that she mimed some of her lyrics during her dance set, simply replied with a three-word response.

In addition to the backlash faced by female performers, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also received criticism from fans for his apparent new accent. Despite the negative comments, Dua Lipa, after her headline slot at Glastonbury, announced her next big move. She is set to play her biggest headline show at Wembley Stadium next June, following in the footsteps of pop icons like Taylor Swift and Madonna. The show will feature songs from her new album Radical Optimism, with early access tickets available for O2 and Virgin Media users.

A source shared their excitement for Dua Lipa’s upcoming performance at Wembley Stadium, highlighting the significance of her transition from arena tours to stadium shows. This achievement holds special meaning for Dua, who has been working towards such a momentous occasion since moving to London at a young age. Living just a few miles from the stadium, the performance will be a significant homecoming for her.

During Glastonbury, Dua Lipa was spotted enjoying the festival with her friends and family, later joining the crowds with her boyfriend Callum Turner. The atmosphere at the festival was vibrant and lively, showcasing over 3,000 performances across multiple stages. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival remains a celebrated event known for its iconic Pyramid Stage and energetic ambiance.