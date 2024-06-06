Valence Scénario Festival: Camélia Jordana and Sofiane Zermani Make a Grand Entrance

The Valence Scénario, the 27th international festival of screenwriters and composers, kicked off on Tuesday, June 4th. However, the real excitement began on Thursday, June 6th with the arrival of Sofiane Zermani, also known as Fianso. The rapper, actor, and producer is the new honorary president, taking over from Natalie Baye. He was accompanied by his friend, actress and singer Camélia Jordana. The duo participated in a meet-and-greet with the public at Lux from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Sofiane Zermani had nothing but praise for the festival in Drôme. “It’s a festival that deserves to be 10 times more popular than it already is, even though it’s starting to gain recognition,” he expressed into the microphone. While Camélia Jordana was only present in Valence for the day, the honorary president is expected to stay until the closing ceremony on Saturday, June 8th.

This year’s Valence Scénario Festival promises to be a star-studded event with the presence of these two talented artists. Stay tuned for more updates and highlights from the festival!

