General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, July 9, reveal that after the fireworks, Josslyn Jacks and Trina Robinson will spend time together by the Quartermaine boathouse. This is when Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri will join them and learn something unexpected about Trina. It seems like Josslyn might be trying to play matchmaker for Trina and Gio, as Trina will face some suspicions, possibly suspecting Josslyn’s intentions.

Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford and Portia Robinson will have a disagreement about how to handle Heather Webber. Laura Collins will assure Portia that justice needs to be served, but Portia will stand her ground on keeping Heather in prison. Curtis will continue to work on bringing peace between Michael Corinthos and Nina Reeves, as Nina wants to make things right with Willow Corinthos.

Speaking of Willow, she and Drew shared some unexpected kisses during the fireworks show, which was witnessed by Sasha Gilmore Corbin. Sasha will have to decide what to do with this secret, while Willow and Drew will navigate the aftermath of their kiss. Willow may start to question the randomness of their connection, but she knows she has a marriage and family to consider.

On another front, Mac Scorpio will be shocked to hear Cody Bell confessing to being his son. Cody had lied about the paternity results, and now Mac will need time to process this revelation. Maxie Jones will also learn about Cody’s deception and may try to help him bond with Mac. Maxie will have questions for Cody about why he kept this secret for so long.

In addition, Lois Cerullo will share a secret with Olivia Quartermaine, adding more intrigue to the mix. As the drama unfolds in General Hospital, viewers can expect more twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned for more updates and shocking developments in the world of GH. For all the latest soap spoilers, predictions, and news, keep following CDL for the most up-to-date information.