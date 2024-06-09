New NDR Series “Reisen mit Muddi” Filming at Wurster Nordseeküste

Filming: This new NDR series is set on the Wurster Nordseeküste

“Quiet please, we’re filming!” – Those who wanted to buy flowers at the Miles nursery in Dorum in recent days had to do so unusually quietly. Because the building on Dorumer Eichenhamm became the scene for a very special shoot.

The new NDR series “Reisen mit Muddi” by director Ingo Raspe and producer Valentin Holch, featuring actresses Alwara Höfele and Andrea Sawatzki, was also filmed at the church in Padingbüttel. The numerous cars and trucks with Hamburg license plates give it away: something unusual is happening at Landgärtnerei Miles in Dorum. The company owned by Elke and Wolfgang Miles was the filming location for the new NDR series “Reisen mit Muddi”.

