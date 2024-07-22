Escape to the Country, a popular BBC show, recently featured a couple named Kevan and Lizzie who were looking to find their dream home in Herefordshire. The couple, originally from Northern Ireland, wanted to settle in the English countryside after retirement. Briony May Williams, the show’s presenter, showed them a stunning 18th-century stone cottage in Withington Marsh, complete with modern extensions and original features.

During the tour, Briony asked Kevan and Lizzie to guess the price of the house. To their surprise, they overestimated the cost, with Kevan guessing £550,000 and Lizzie guessing £530,000. The actual asking price was £500,000, leaving the couple shocked. Despite the price discrepancy, Kevan and Lizzie were impressed by the property and its ample space.

However, the couple faced a setback as they had not yet sold their home in Northern Ireland, making it impossible for them to make an offer on the dream house in Herefordshire. They were eager to discuss the possibility of a quick move with the current owners but had to put their plans on hold.

The episode ended with Lizzie and Kevan expressing their love for the former post office and its features, highlighting the challenges of finding the perfect home within budget constraints. The show provided viewers with an insight into the realities of house hunting and the importance of financial planning when looking for a new property.

Overall, the episode of Escape to the Country showcased the ups and downs of searching for a dream home and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with it. It served as a reminder that finding the perfect property involves careful consideration of budget, location, and personal preferences. Viewers were left with a sense of anticipation as Kevan and Lizzie navigated the complexities of buying a new home while selling their current one, highlighting the challenges many face in the real estate market.