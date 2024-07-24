General Hospital (GH) is set to have quite a dramatic week ahead, as several key characters face challenging situations that will test their relationships and decisions.

First off, Kristina Corinthos-Davis finds herself in a tough spot after a heated confrontation with her sister Molly Lansing-Davis. Despite pressure from Molly and TJ Ashford to sign adoption papers for the baby she’s carrying, Kristina struggles to let go. This tension could lead to more hostility between the sisters, as Alexis Davis had feared.

As Kristina’s due date approaches, it will be interesting to see how she handles the situation once the baby is born. Will she be able to make the right choice for herself and the child?

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan receives a new proposal that puts him in a difficult position. With ongoing troubles involving John Cates and the FBI, Jason must navigate carefully to gain the upper hand and resolve the situation. Additionally, Jason faces concerns about Carly Spencer potentially facing legal trouble, adding to his already challenging circumstances.

Willow Corinthos is dealing with growing guilt over a kiss with Drew Quartermaine, Michael Corinthos’ uncle. As Michael starts to sense something is amiss, Willow faces the dilemma of whether to confess or keep her secret. The internal struggle and potential fallout from her actions will likely weigh heavily on Willow in the coming days.

Nina Reeves and Drew also face uncertainties in their relationship, as they navigate the complexities of their connection. With temptations and secrets at play, Nina and Drew must decide how to move forward despite the challenges they face.

On another front, Ava Jerome continues her manipulative tactics in hopes of winning a custody battle. However, her plans could be derailed by John’s own manipulations and the secrets she’s keeping about Sonny. The unfolding drama between these characters promises to bring more twists and turns in the storyline.

In addition to these main storylines, Sasha Gilmore Corbin may play a role in rekindling a father-son relationship between Cody Bell and Mac Scorpio. The potential for a bond between them adds another layer of emotional complexity to the narrative.

As the week unfolds in Port Charles, viewers can expect significant developments and surprises that will keep them on the edge of their seats.