Drake Bell recently opened up about the challenges he faced in his 20s and 30s, describing them as an “emotional rollercoaster” that led him to turn to self-medication in an attempt to escape. However, he shared that seeking help through group therapy was a turning point in his life, allowing him to confront his trauma and mental health issues.

During therapy, Bell revealed that he had repressed some of his traumatic memories, including instances of being groomed and sexually assaulted by his acting coach as a teenager. He expressed the relief he felt in sharing his story with others in a group setting, emphasizing the importance of not keeping emotions bottled up.

The former ‘Drake and Josh’ star acknowledged that holding in emotions can have a negative impact on oneself and those around them. He also discussed his ongoing journey to sobriety, describing it as a challenging but transformative experience that has given him a new perspective on life.

In addition to his personal struggles, Bell also shared details of the abuse he endured as a child working for Nickelodeon, which he bravely discussed in the docuseries ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.’ He explained that his decision to participate in the series was motivated by a desire to share his story with his young son and ensure that he heard it from his father directly.

Reflecting on his past, Bell expressed a sense of responsibility to his son and a determination to use his experiences to become a stronger and more resilient person. He emphasized the importance of taking control of his narrative and not allowing others to define his story.

Bell’s candid discussion about his struggles serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking help and opening up about difficult experiences. His journey towards healing and recovery is a testament to the power of therapy and self-reflection in overcoming challenges and moving forward in life.