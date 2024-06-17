Dr. Oz was on a JetBlue flight from New York to Mexico when a fellow passenger started feeling unwell. The middle-aged man lost consciousness, and Oz, being a physician, immediately jumped in to help. He performed a quick triage, checked the man’s vital signs, and provided oxygen and orange juice to help him recover. After the incident, Oz mentioned that the man would need further evaluation by his local physician.

This is not the first time Dr. Oz has sprung into action while traveling. In 2018, he helped a passenger who collapsed on a flight to Las Vegas by providing medical assistance and using an Automated External Defibrillator. Similarly, in 2021, he helped a man who fell at Newark airport by performing CPR until the man was taken to the hospital.

It’s clear that Dr. Oz’s medical expertise and quick thinking have been crucial in assisting those in need during medical emergencies. His willingness to help others, even while on vacation or traveling for personal reasons, highlights his dedication to saving lives and providing immediate care when necessary. Dr. Oz’s actions serve as a reminder of the importance of having medical professionals present in unexpected situations, as they can make a significant difference in the outcome of emergencies.