“House of the Dragon” Season 2 has kicked off with the release of its first episode, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment. The show is being aired on HBO and Max, with new episodes premiering every Sunday at 9 pm (ET) and 6 pm (PT). After airing, the episodes will be available for streaming on Max.

The second season consists of a total of eight episodes, with episode 2 scheduled for release on June 23, followed by episode 3 on June 30, episode 4 on July 7, episode 5 on July 14, episode 6 on July 21, episode 7 on July 28, and episode 8 on August 4. Viewers can download the episodes as they are released from Max.

“House of the Dragon” is a spin-off of the popular series “Game of Thrones” and is based on George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood”, which delves into the history of House Targaryen. The series takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and features a talented cast including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and more.

In addition to the main cast, returning actors from the first season include Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. The show has been well-received by audiences and has already been renewed for a third season by HBO.

Please note that the information provided in this article is based on third-party sources and does not necessarily reflect the views of The Economic Times. It is advisable to verify all information independently to ensure its accuracy.