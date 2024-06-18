Pop culture has always been filled with iconic duos and memorable double acts, but unfortunately, not all of them withstand the test of time. Recently, Bob Mortimer shared that he and his comedy partner Jim Moir, also known as Vic Reeves, have drifted apart in their later years. While their separation seems amicable, other duos have faced bitter feuds, backstage fights, and even divorce.

One such famous double act was Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. The duo, once known for their close relationship, ended in 2023 after Phillip resigned from This Morning. Their friendship was strained after a series of incidents, including accusations of misconduct and Phillip’s failure to inform Holly about his brother’s trial for child sex offenses. Despite Phillip’s claims that there was no fallout between them, Holly was deeply upset and the two have not reconciled since.

Another iconic pair, Liam and Noel Gallagher, experienced a highly publicized feud that began in 2009 after Oasis split. The brothers had a history of tension, with Liam’s behavior causing rifts between them on multiple occasions. Despite fans’ hopes for a reunion, the brothers have not performed together since their split.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who presented This Morning together for 15 years, announced their divorce after 27 years together. Their relationship had been deteriorating for two years, with conflicting work commitments and personal priorities leading to their separation. Despite their split, they remain committed to maintaining a friendship.

Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie, hosts of “How Clean Is Your House,” parted ways in 2009 due to a fractured relationship. Aggie described their dynamic as ‘chalk and cheese’ but acknowledged that their differences created energy on screen. The stress of filming together for six years eventually took its toll, and both presenters were ready to move on to new projects.

David Walliams and Matt Lucas, known for their comedy series “Little Britain,” endured a decade-long feud that began in 2011. The tension between them escalated to explosive backstage fights and disagreements over trivial matters. However, the duo reconciled and appeared together for the Britain’s Got Talent final in 2020.

MasterChef hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode have entertained viewers with their banter on the BBC show for almost 20 years. Despite their on-screen chemistry, the pair admitted they are not close friends in real life. They maintain a professional relationship and have found a way to make their partnership work despite not socializing outside of work.

In conclusion, the entertainment industry has seen its fair share of double acts whose relationships have turned sour over the years. Whether due to personal conflicts, differing priorities, or misunderstandings, these iconic duos serve as a reminder that even the closest partnerships can face challenges and break down over time.