A new Bravo show starring Dorinda Medley is currently in the works! The show will focus on her Blue Stone Manor estate, where she will be seen as a boss to a young staff as they cater to guests staying on her property. This new reality series is said to be similar in format to Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa, but it is still in the early stages of development, so it’s not guaranteed to become a full series.

Blue Stone Manor, a 11,000-square-foot Tudor-style residence built in 1902, has been prominently featured on The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. Medley jokingly referred to her estate as a “working girl” and emphasized that heavy-duty discussions are to be expected during visits.

Medley has found various ways to capitalize on her stunning estate, including launching her own bourbon named after Blue Stone Manor and partnering with AirBnB to allow fans to book stays at her Berkshires home. In a previous interview, she gave a tour of her sprawling Massachusetts estate, which has served as a sanctuary for her since the passing of her husband in 2011.

The news of Medley’s new show comes shortly after she completed filming the third season of The Traitors for Peacock. She was joined by other Bravo-lebrities such as Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai, Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules. Stay tuned for more updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion, and more!