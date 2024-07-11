The summer savings season is here, and Walmart is not missing out on the action. They are currently hosting their biggest sale ever, offering massive discounts on a wide range of products. The Walmart Deals event is set to end at 11:59 p.m. ET tonight, so time is running out to take advantage of these great July savings.

During this sale, Walmart has slashed prices by up to 50% across almost every category on their website. This is the perfect opportunity to get all your summer essentials at a lower price, as well as snag some amazing deals on top tech gadgets like smart TVs, headphones, and vacuums. For example, the Samsung Frame TV is currently over $1,000 off, and you can find a Keurig iced coffee maker for less than $50.

While the sale is open to everyone, Walmart+ members can enjoy even more benefits, including 50% off their membership for speedy shipping and other perks. If you’re not yet a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the best offers and get early access to the deals before they sell out. After the trial period, the annual membership fee is $98 per year, or $49 for qualifying government assistance recipients.

Some of the best deals at Walmart include discounts on AirPods, La Mer skincare products, patio furniture, and more. The sale covers a wide range of categories, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss out on the chance to save big on tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products, and furniture. Whether you’re looking for a new TV, a portable blender, or stylish furniture for your home, Walmart has you covered. Hurry and grab these deals before the sale ends tonight!

Remember, Walmart+ members get early access to the deals event, so consider signing up for a membership to enjoy even more benefits and savings. Take advantage of this opportunity to score some amazing discounts on a wide range of products. Happy shopping!