Makeup artist Donni Davy, known for her work on HBO’s Euphoria and co-founder of Half Magic Beauty, has recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Apart from her work on Euphoria, Donni has been involved in various projects such as co-designing looks for Christian Cowan’s runway show at NYFW 2024 and collaborating with CAA clients like Kate Hudson and Dylan Mulvaney. She has also designed looks for Chappell Roan at Coachella, showcasing her versatility and talent in the industry.

Donni’s beauty line, Half Magic Beauty, which is vegan and cruelty-free, has gained popularity globally and is now available at Ulta in the US, Beauty Bay in the UK, and will soon be expanding to New Zealand and Australia at Mecca. Her commitment to ethical and high-quality products has resonated with consumers and contributed to the success of her brand.

In addition to her professional achievements, Donni has built a strong personal brand with a significant following on Instagram and TikTok, where she shares beauty tips, insights into her creative process, and her experiences in the industry. Her online presence has allowed her to connect with a wide audience and showcase her expertise in makeup artistry.

Donni is represented by Steeve Foussard at Opus Beauty for hair and makeup bookings, highlighting her commitment to working with top professionals in the beauty industry. Her publicist, Emily Blair from Emily Blair Media, helps manage her public image and PR efforts, ensuring that her work and brand are represented effectively in the media.

Overall, Donni Davy’s signing with CAA marks a significant milestone in her career, opening up new opportunities for collaboration and growth in the entertainment and beauty industries. Her dedication to her craft, innovative approach to makeup design, and strong personal brand make her a valuable addition to the CAA roster, and her future projects are eagerly anticipated by fans and industry professionals alike.