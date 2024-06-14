Donni Davy, known for her work as the lead makeup designer for HBO’s Euphoria and co-founder of Half Magic Beauty, has recently joined the CAA Talent Agency. This exclusive partnership comes as a testament to Donni’s growing influence in the beauty and entertainment industry.

In addition to her work on Euphoria, Donni has made a name for herself by co-designing looks for various high-profile events and clients. She has collaborated with designer Christian Cowan for New York Fashion Week 2024, worked with CAA clients like Kate Hudson and Dylan Mulvaney, and even created stunning looks for artists performing at Coachella, such as Chappell Roan.

Donni’s beauty line, Half Magic Beauty, has garnered international acclaim for its award-winning, vegan, and cruelty-free products. The brand is now available at major retailers like Ulta in the US, Beauty Bay in the UK, and will soon be launching in New Zealand and Australia at Mecca. This expansion is a testament to the brand’s growing popularity and success.

Apart from her work in the beauty industry, Donni has also built a strong personal brand on social media. With over 650,000 followers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, she shares valuable insights into her creative process, beauty tips, and her journey in the industry. This online presence has helped her connect with a wider audience and establish herself as a trusted authority in the beauty world.

Represented by Steeve Foussard at Opus Beauty for hair and makeup bookings, and with publicist Emily Blair from Emily Blair Media, Donni continues to make waves in the industry. Her unique vision and dedication to cruelty-free beauty have set her apart as a rising star in the world of makeup artistry.

Overall, Donni Davy’s partnership with CAA Talent Agency marks a significant milestone in her career. As she continues to push boundaries and redefine beauty standards, we can expect to see even more exciting collaborations and projects from this talented artist in the future.