Donald Trump’s strange fixation on actress Debra Messing has been brought to light in Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh’s new book, “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.” Journalist Yashar Ali was able to get an early copy of the book, which was released on June 18. In the book, it is revealed that Trump repeatedly mentioned Messing in various interviews with Setoodeh, praising her looks and admitting to monitoring her Twitter feed while in the White House.

Trump even recounted an encounter with Messing where she thanked him for “saving” NBC with his show “The Apprentice,” which aired before her show. He mentioned how she complimented his show and expressed gratitude towards him, leading him to believe that she would do anything for him. Trump’s infatuation with Messing extended to her red hair, with him reportedly having a crush on her during the early years of “The Apprentice.”

Despite Messing’s public disdain for Trump, where she expressed a desire for him to become popular in prison, Trump’s admiration for her seemed to persist. The author of the book speculated that Trump’s inability to win over Messing was a sore point for him, comparing it to a rejected romantic comedy plotline.

Messing, known for her role in “Will & Grace,” has been vocal about her negative feelings towards Trump, with her controversial comments about him facing repercussions. However, she clarified that her comments were not about LGBTQI/q—– love but rather about condemning Trump’s actions and hoping for justice to be served.

This revelation sheds light on a different side of Trump’s personality and highlights the complexities of his relationships with public figures. While his obsession with Messing may seem bizarre, it adds another layer to the intricate web of connections and conflicts that define his interactions with the entertainment industry.