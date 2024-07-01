Donald Trump was upset over not receiving enough praise for his debate performance against Joe Biden. He took to his Truth Social account to express his feelings, stating that he believed he did a much better job than Biden. Despite Trump’s claims, both candidates received negative reviews for their behavior during the debate. Comedian Jon Stewart even made a joke about the candidates needing performance-enhancing drugs.

During the debate, Trump challenged Biden to take a cognitive test, claiming that he had aced two such tests himself. Trump continued to boast about his time as President, stating that the country was better off under his leadership. He criticized Biden for his border policies, claiming that Biden had opened the border to dangerous individuals.

Overall, Trump’s frustration with the lack of praise for his debate performance highlights his desire for recognition and validation. Despite his claims of superiority over Biden, the reality is that both candidates received criticism for their behavior during the televised event. Trump’s focus on his own accomplishments and criticism of Biden’s policies reveal his ongoing political agenda and desire to remain in the spotlight.