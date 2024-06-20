Former President Donald Trump issued a chilling warning about nuclear war during a visit to Puerto Rico in 2017. The visit took place after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. Trump’s conversation with then-Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló, as detailed in Rosselló’s new book, The Reformer’s Dilemma, revealed Trump’s unsettling thoughts on the possibility of nuclear warfare.

During the visit, Trump made alarming statements about the potential for nuclear war, expressing that the U.S. would not hesitate to strike first if such a scenario were to unfold. Rosselló was taken aback by Trump’s remarks, questioning the seriousness of the former President’s words as they flew over the hurricane-ravaged island.

This revelation sheds light on Trump’s fixation on nuclear war, which he has recently emphasized in interviews and public statements. He has criticized President Joe Biden’s focus on global warming as the primary existential threat, highlighting nuclear capabilities as a more significant danger to humanity.

In response to Biden’s comments on nuclear weapons, Trump warned his supporters at a rally in Arizona about the potential for World War III if the situation in Ukraine escalates. He emphasized the need for smart and strategic decision-making to avoid a catastrophic global conflict.

The exchange between Trump and Rosselló highlights the complexities and uncertainties surrounding international relations and nuclear warfare. As tensions continue to rise in various parts of the world, the threat of nuclear conflict remains a pressing concern for global security. It is essential for world leaders to prioritize diplomacy and peaceful resolutions to avoid the devastating consequences of nuclear war.