Former President Donald Trump recently made headlines for praising the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter during a campaign rally. Fox News host Kilmeade came to Trump’s defense, claiming that Trump was simply joking and having fun by mentioning Hannibal Lecter. Kilmeade’s comments caused a stir on social media, with many users criticizing the conservative host for downplaying Trump’s remarks.

In a clip that went viral, Kilmeade can be seen dismissing the notion that Trump’s comments about Hannibal Lecter were problematic. However, many people found Trump’s praise of the cannibalistic character disturbing and questioned his mental state. Trump referred to Hannibal Lecter as a “wonderful man” and even made a reference to a scene from “The Silence of the Lambs” during his rally in New Jersey.

Trump’s recent behavior has raised concerns about his mental health, especially after struggling to articulate his thoughts during the New Jersey speech. Many people found it difficult to understand Trump’s message, leading to further speculation about his cognitive abilities.

Despite facing legal challenges and controversies, Trump has been actively campaigning and making public appearances. His remarks about Hannibal Lecter have sparked a debate about the appropriateness of his comments and his overall mental state. As the political landscape continues to evolve, Trump’s behavior remains a topic of discussion among both supporters and critics.