Donald Trump recently took to Truth Social to criticize Bill Maher, calling him ‘highly overrated’ and claiming that his show is failing. Trump referred to Maher’s show, Real Time with Bill Maher, as ‘dead’ and accused Maher of suffering from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.’ In response, Maher defended President Joe Biden on his show and emphasized the importance of communicating Biden’s mental fitness to the American public.

Maher, a vocal critic of Trump, has vowed to prevent Trump from returning to the White House. He expressed his concerns about the polarization in the country and the impact of another Trump presidency. Despite his reservations, Maher acknowledged that he cannot constantly worry about the outcome of the 2024 election.

The ongoing feud between Trump and Maher highlights the deep political divisions in the country and the influence of media personalities on public opinion. As the 2024 election approaches, both sides are gearing up for a contentious battle for the White House. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.