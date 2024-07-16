Former president Donald Trump faced criticism after being seen dozing off at the 2024 Republican National Convention. A video of Trump with his eyes closed during the event went viral, causing a stir online. Many took to social media to express their concerns, with some suggesting that if he can’t stay awake at his own convention, how can he be expected to stay awake for America?

While some defended Trump, claiming that he was tired due to his busy schedule and recent events, others questioned his ability to lead if he is constantly falling asleep in public. This is not the first time Trump has been caught sleeping in public, as he was also seen dozing off during his hush money trial earlier this year.

Despite attempts by his team to keep him alert during public appearances, including having attorneys by his side and providing him with papers to review, it seems that Trump’s exhaustion continues to be a recurring issue. As the 2024 presidential election approaches, many are questioning whether Trump is fit to run for office again.

It remains to be seen how Trump will address these concerns and whether he will be able to prove his detractors wrong. The incident at the RNC has certainly raised questions about his ability to lead and stay alert during important events. As the public awaits his response, the scrutiny surrounding Trump’s behavior continues to grow.