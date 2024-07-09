Donald Trump is facing criticism for choosing to spend nine consecutive days golfing instead of focusing on his campaign after the recent Supreme Court ruling granting him immunity for his actions as President. According to CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere, the former president has not left his golf course in New Jersey and has been spending long hours on the golf course since the presidential debate on June 27.

Some critics on social media pointed out the stark difference between Trump’s golfing and President Joe Biden’s active campaigning in various states. One person sarcastically commented that Trump must not be very interested in winning the election if he is spending most of his time on the golf course. Another user suggested that Trump’s confidence in the Supreme Court ruling may be the reason for his lack of focus on the campaign.

It is important to note that Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal indictment and be found guilty of a crime. However, the recent Supreme Court decision granting him immunity for his official acts has postponed his trial sentencing hearing to September and raised doubts about the future of his remaining charges.

Chief Justice John Roberts emphasized that former presidents are entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within their constitutional authority. This ruling has raised concerns about accountability for past actions and the implications for future legal proceedings involving former presidents.

Despite the controversy surrounding Trump's golfing and the Supreme Court ruling, the upcoming election remains a crucial event for the American political landscape.