Former President Donald Trump recently boasted about the popularity of his mugshot during a rally in Harrisburg, Penn. He claimed that his mugshot, which was sold on t-shirts and other memorabilia after being indicted for racketeering charges in Georgia, is the number one-selling mugshot in history, surpassing even Elvis and Frank Sinatra. Despite expressing uncertainty about whether he should be happy about this achievement, Trump acknowledged the support he has received from his supporters.

Trump’s mugshot was released in August 2023 after he was arrested at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga., on racketeering charges related to election interference. Following his arrest, the Trump campaign wasted no time in capitalizing on the mugshot’s popularity by launching a range of merchandise. His adversaries, including the Lincoln Project, also used the mugshot for their merchandise to criticize him.

Additionally, the punk-rock band Green Day sold t-shirts featuring Trump’s mugshot with his face covered with the word “NIMROD,” replicating their 1997 album cover. The proceeds from the shirts went to the Greater Good Music charity, which donated food to those affected by the Maui wildfires earlier this year.

This is not the first time Trump has bragged about his mugshot outperforming those of iconic figures like Presley and Sinatra. He also claimed that his popularity among African Americans surged following the widespread circulation of the booking photo, suggesting that they viewed him as a victim of discrimination and injustice.

Despite the mixed feelings about his mugshot’s popularity, Trump continues to use it as a symbol of his resilience and support from his followers. The controversy surrounding his mugshot highlights the intersection of politics, celebrity culture, and merchandise in today’s society.