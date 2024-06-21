Former President Donald Trump has finally admitted that he lost the 2020 election after consistently claiming victory for the past four years. In an interview with journalist Ramin Setoodeh for his new book, “Apprentice in Wonderland,” Trump let slip that Geraldo Rivera called him after he “lost the election,” but then quickly corrected himself by saying, “I won the election, but when they said we lost.”

Setoodeh shared a recording of Trump’s statement with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace, where they were discussing Trump’s falling out with Rivera, his former friend. This isn’t the first time Trump has accidentally admitted defeat. In a 2022 interview with The Atlantic, Trump shared an anecdote about pressuring South Korean President Moon Jae-in for more contributions to U.S. military support, and mentioned, “when I didn’t win the election, he had to be the happiest…”

It seems that Trump has been hinting at denying the results of the 2024 election months before any votes are cast. He mentioned in a previous interview that if everything is honest, he will accept the results, but if not, he will fight for the country’s right. The Biden campaign has released a statement criticizing Trump’s remarks about the upcoming election, calling him a danger to the Constitution and a threat to democracy.

It’s important to note the implications of a former president refusing to accept election results and the potential impact on the democratic process. The peaceful transition of power is a cornerstone of democracy, and any attempts to undermine the legitimacy of election results can have far-reaching consequences.

As the 2024 election approaches, it will be crucial for all candidates and political leaders to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and respect the will of the voters. Democracy relies on the acceptance of election outcomes, regardless of personal beliefs or preferences. Let’s hope that all parties involved prioritize the democratic principles that form the foundation of our government.