Donald Sutherland, the iconic actor known for his roles in “M*A*S*H” and the “Hunger Games” film franchise, has recently been the subject of death rumors. However, the 88-year-old actor is setting the record straight and reassuring his fans that he is alive and well.

Throughout his career, Donald Sutherland has left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry with his memorable performances. From his role as Benjamin “Hawkeye” Pierce in “M*A*S*H” to President Coriolanus Snow in the “Hunger Games” series, Sutherland has showcased his versatility and talent as an actor.

One person who has been deeply affected by Sutherland’s work is his former co-star and ex-girlfriend, Jane Fonda. Fonda has spoken out about the impact that Sutherland has had on her life and career, highlighting the close bond that they share both on and off-screen.

Despite the rumors circulating about his death, Donald Sutherland remains a beloved figure in the world of entertainment. His legacy will continue to live on through his numerous acclaimed performances and the lives that he has touched along the way.

