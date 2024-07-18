Donald Glover, the multi-talented artist known for his music under the alias Childish Gambino, has announced that his upcoming album, “Bando Stone & The New World,” will mark the end of his Childish Gambino persona. In an interview with The New York Times, Glover revealed that he felt it was time to move on from the moniker that had brought him fame and success over the past decade.

At 40 years old, Glover expressed a shift in his perspective on success, citing the importance of creating music that he personally enjoys and that brings people together in shared experiences. The decision to retire Childish Gambino was also influenced by his role as a father to three sons, born in 2016, 2018, and 2020, with his wife, Michelle White. Glover emphasized the value of grace and joy in everyday moments, particularly in his role as a parent.

Throughout his career as Childish Gambino, Glover released six albums and won five GRAMMY Awards. His most recent album, “3.15.20,” featured collaborations with artists like Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, and SZA. “Bando Stone & The New World” will serve as both his final musical project under the Childish Gambino name and the soundtrack for his upcoming film directorial debut of the same title.

In addition to his music career, Glover has also been recognized for his acting work, earning two Primetime Emmy nominations for his role in the series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” on Prime Video. The show, a modern adaptation of the 2005 film, follows Glover’s character, John Smith, as he navigates a high-stakes world of espionage and romance alongside Maya Erskine’s character, Jane Smith.

As Glover prepares to release his final Childish Gambino album and celebrate his Emmy nominations, fans can anticipate a new chapter in his creative journey. “Bando Stone & The New World” will be available on all music platforms, and the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will air live in September. Stay tuned for more updates on Donald Glover’s latest projects and achievements.