Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Don Omar recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer while preparing for the next part of his Back to Reggatón Tour. Don Omar, whose real name is William Omar Landrón Rivera, shared the news on Instagram, expressing his positive outlook and determination to overcome the disease.

The 46-year-old singer, known for hits like “Pobre Diabla” and “Gasolina,” included a photo of his hospital band from Orlando Health in his post. Despite the diagnosis, Don Omar remains focused on his music career and upcoming tour, which is set to resume in August.

Don Omar’s return to the spotlight last year with his album Forever King and subsequent tour marked a significant comeback in his career. The Back to Reggatón Tour, which was initially planned for 20 shows, was extended to include an additional 18 performances due to popular demand.

In addition to his music endeavors, Don Omar has also reconciled with fellow reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee, with whom he had a longstanding feud. The two musicians worked together on the Kingdom Tour in 2015, and their renewed friendship was evident in Daddy Yankee’s supportive message to Don Omar following his cancer diagnosis.

Despite the challenges posed by his health condition, Don Omar remains optimistic and eager to share his music with fans across the country. He expressed gratitude for the support and enthusiasm of those who auditioned to be part of his tour, emphasizing the importance of pursuing dreams and embracing opportunities for growth.

As Don Omar faces this new chapter in his life, he is determined to make the most of his career and continue to connect with audiences through his music. The outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and colleagues serves as a source of strength and inspiration for the talented artist as he navigates his health journey alongside his musical pursuits.